

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have charged a 50-year-old Guelph man after he attempted to rob a home early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to a residence on Stevenson Street North around 3:30 a.m for a disturbance call.

Upon investigation they discovered a man had entered the home and stolen property.

A resident had woken up and located the man in his driveway and an altercation took place.

The man was arrested by police and charged with break and enter as well as trespass by night.

He will appear in court on June 1.