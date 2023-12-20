Guelph reporter allegedly had his camera taken by OPP at crash scene

A Guelph reporter says an OPP officer confiscated his camera at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

Richard Vivian, who works for GuelphToday, was reporting on a collision involving a pedestrian on the Hanlon Expressway.

He described the incident in an article posted on the community news organization’s website.

Vivian said he was taking photos when an OPP officer yelled at him to stop.

“He came over and grabbed me by the jacket, my left wrist, so he had control of my left arm. He told me that he (was) seizing my camera,” he told GuelphToday.

Vivian alleges the officer refused to let go of his arm even after he handed over the camera.

“He informed me that had I not handed him my camera, I would have been arrested, and that officially it was seized by the coroner under the coroner’s authority to seize during an investigation,” he recounted.

Vivian then said he was detained for about 15 minutes.

According to the article, the officer gave Vivian back his camera but said they would be keeping the SD card as it was “evidence in their investigation.”

GuelphToday added that the SD card had still not been returned.

“It’s not their choice what we take photos of and what we use," Vivian explained in the article.

He shared the story on his social media account and later posted the following message: “I’ve received plenty of support today – very much appreciated. Thank you all.”

The OPP put out a statement in response to the alleged incident.

It reads, in part: “The OPP is reviewing the circumstances of the interaction between the member of the media and one of the OPP investigators. Our role, under the direction of the coroner, is to conduct a complete and thorough death investigation, while ensuring its integrity.”

Then went on to say: “The OPP respects the freedom of the press and values its relationships with the media, while also taking a victim-centered approach during our investigations.”

CTV News has reached out to Vivian for comment on the incident.