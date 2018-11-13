

CTV Kitchener





After nearly a month of recreational cannabis legalization, the mayor of Guelph is asking for public feedback on cannabis use.

“Do you want smoking cannabis banned in all public spaces like Shelburne has done?” Guthrie asked in a tweet on Nov. 9.

The town of Shelburne implemented a by-law in October banning smoking and vaping of cannabis in any public place within its limits.

It restricts cannabis consumption to private residences, prohibiting any public space.

That includes roads, sidewalks, boulevards, park trails and both public and private parking lots.

Guthrie posed the question on Twitter, which prompted opinions on both sides to engage in debate.

From complete bans to matching cannabis laws to alcohol or cigarette laws to no regulations at all, Guelphites on Twitter made their cases.

“I think that the ban should apply the same places that bans on cigarette smoking already exist and that should be fine,” said one Guelph resident in an interview.

The City of Guelph also had an online survey with an end date of Nov. 18 for residents to express their feelings about cannabis retail stores in the city.

That survey also included questions on additional restrictions on cannabis consumption outside of those laid out by the Smoke Free Ontario Act.

The Ontario government gave municipalities until Jan. 22 to decide on retail stores.