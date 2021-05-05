KITCHENER -- Canadian race car driver Robert Wickens, who was nearly killed in an accident two and a half years ago, has got back behind the wheel for the first time.

The Guelph native is now using hand controls to trace the car around the track.

Wickens suffered a broken spine, neck, and factures to both hands and legs in a devastating 2018 crash. He also had a concussion, fractured elbow, and four cracked ribs.

Wickens partnered with paralyzed racer Michael Johnson to make the test happen.

In April of last year, Wickens was competing against some of the other top racers in the world via virtual simulator.