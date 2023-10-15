Guelph race car driver wins championship five years after devastating crash

A race car driver from Guelph has won a championship title five years after a devastating crash left him partially paralyzed.

Robert Wickens is celebrating his win in the IMSA Touring Car Class Finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

"It's hard to put what this means into words," a social media post of his reads in part.

Wickens was injured in a near fatal IndyCar crash in 2018.

He returned to the track three years later and uses hand controls to maneuver his vehicle.