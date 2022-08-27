Guelph pools to cut hours amid lifeguard shortage

Faced with a lack of lifeguards, the City of Guelph plans to reduce hours and programming at its pools.

Starting Sept. 6, the pools at West End Community Centre and Victoria Road Recreate Centre will begin operating at scaled back hours. Swim classes, private lessons, drop-in programs and rentals are also being reduced, the city says in an email to pool users.

West End Community Centre pool

Closed all day on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays.

Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Open Friday afternoons after 4 p.m.

Victoria Road Recreation Centre pool

Closed all day on Tuesdays.

Open on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Open Thursday afternoons after 4 p.m.

“As we can hire qualified staff, programs and pool hours will be returned,” the city says.

WHAT’S CAUSING THE LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE?

Pools across the country have been struggling to hire enough lifeguards this year.

In June, the National Lifesaving Society told CTV Kitchener the pandemic was to blame.

During two years of COVID-19 restrictions, pools had to shut down and re-open with skeleton staff causing many lifeguards to get laid off.

Instruction for future lifeguards was also halted as pre-lifeguarding certification courses, like Bronze Medallion and Bronze Cross, weren’t available.