KITCHENER -- Guelph police have issued a warning about a man facing sex assault-related charges involving minors who is living in the city.

Kevin Smith was arrested this month and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment related to alleged incidents in between 2001 and 2003 involving a girl who was 11 or 12 years old at the time.

Police said Smith has previous convictions on four counts of sexual interference and is in the court process for several sex-related charges laid by provincial police. Those allegations relate to incidents in 2009 and 2016.

He has to follow a number of conditions due to those convictions.

"He's not to have any contact with persons under the age of 16 unless he's supervised by another adult person, he's not allowed to maintain any employment or volunteer opportunities that cause him to be in the company of anyone under the age of 16," said Scott Tracey with the Guelph Police Service. "He's not to attend beaches, playgrounds, schools, daycares, other places under the age of 16 can reasonably be expected to be present."

Police said they took the “extraordinary step” of releasing his name and photo in the interest of public safety.

He's scheduled to appear in court in May.

Anyone with information about the historic sexual assault or any other incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.