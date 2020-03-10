KITCHENER -- A new six-month pilot project for Guelph Police is being launched to increase visibility and engagement downtown.

Four addition uniform patrol officers will begin operating full-time as Downtown Resource Officers on April 1.

These four will join the current Downtown Resource Officer Cnst. Mark O’Connell and be lead by Sgt. Dustan Howe.

In my daily conversations with residents and businesses across our city, and especially in our downtown core, the issue of community safety is consistently top of mind,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I am thankful to Council for joining me in approving the 2020 budget, which allocated significant resources to Guelph Police Services, including the funds to hire more than 30 new staff, many of them visible front line officers.”

Guelph Police will be hosting an information session about the initiative on Thursday.