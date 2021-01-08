KITCHENER -- A large number of guns, a flame thrower, and compound bow are just some of the weapons seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Guelph.

After beginning the investigation near the end of 2020, officers executed search warrants at two homes in Guelph on Jan. 7.

During the search warrant, police seized a large amount of drugs and cash including:

153 grams of cocaine

1544 grams of a cutting agent that would typically be mixed with cocaine to increase the yield

1,617 grams of marijuana

$62,155 in cash

A Guelph man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police also collected 11 guns and ammunition during the search, along with a ballistic vest, a flame thrower, a compound bow and two replica firearms. This property was seized as “offence-related property” in relation to the cocaine trafficking charge, a news release said.

According to police, no gun-related charges have been laid as the man has a valid license.