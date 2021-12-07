Guelph police seize $20K worth of drugs from man in medical distress

GUELPH -

Guelph police say they seized $20,000 worth of fentanyl and other drugs from a man who was in medical distress at a business on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a man in distress in the bathroom of a business. While paramedics were treating the man, police said they searched his belongings to try to find identification and determine what was causing his medical concerns.

Police said they found five large baggies of suspected fentanyl, along with two other baggies with pills believed to be Dilaudid and Clonazepam. In total, there was 69.9 grams of suspected fentanyl, 11 Dilaudid pills and 44 Clonazepam pills.

A 29-year-old man from Guelph was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said he was released to get medical attention. He will be rearrested and given a court date at a later time.