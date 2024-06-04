Guelph police seeking witnesses after cyclist was struck

KITCHENER
    Guelph police are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was struck Monday evening.

    Police say at around 5:30 p.m., a man was riding on Imperial Road North when he was struck by a maroon SUV exiting the West End Community Centre.

    According to police, the driver of the SUV stopped to check on the cyclist and then left the area.

    The cyclist suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

    Police are looking to speak with the driver of the SUV and any witnesses of the collision.

