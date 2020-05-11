Guelph police seek driver, witnesses in hit-and-run crash
(Photo/Guelph Police Service)
KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are looking to speak with the driver of a pickup truck after a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot crash on Sunday.
The incident happened in a commercial parking lot near of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road in Guelph.
According to police, a parked vehicle was hit and the driver of the other vehicle did not remain at the scene or notify police.
On Monday, police released an image of a black Toyota Tundra and say they are interested in speaking with the driver of the vehicle.
The truck is described as having a brown interior and police say it may have damage to the right wheel area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (519) 824-1212 ext. 7245 or leave an anonymous tip at CRIME STOPPERS 1-800-222-8477.