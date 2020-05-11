KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are looking to speak with the driver of a pickup truck after a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot crash on Sunday.

The incident happened in a commercial parking lot near of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road in Guelph.

According to police, a parked vehicle was hit and the driver of the other vehicle did not remain at the scene or notify police.

On May 10th, 2020, a Toyota Tundra was involved in a collision in a parking lot in #Guelph. It may have damage to the right rear wheel area & has a brown interior. Anyone with any info is asked to contact CST Matthew Cutting at 519-824-1212 x7245 or mcutting@guelphpolice.ca. -KG pic.twitter.com/jSr5k1esRl — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) May 11, 2020

On Monday, police released an image of a black Toyota Tundra and say they are interested in speaking with the driver of the vehicle.

The truck is described as having a brown interior and police say it may have damage to the right wheel area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (519) 824-1212 ext. 7245 or leave an anonymous tip at CRIME STOPPERS 1-800-222-8477.