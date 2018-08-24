

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say they are looking for two people as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

They have released photos of 28-year-old Lindsay Alexander and 31-year-old Jason Fernandes.

The pair is wanted in possession of stolen property of over $5,000.

Police believe the pair is connected to a vehicle stolen on August 14. The vehicle was a 2014 blue Ford Fusion with a license plate ADKD 690.

They are asking anyone with information to give Guelph Police a call.