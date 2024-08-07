Guelph Police searching for people involved in robbery

Three people have been arrested and Guelph Police are looking for two others after a 14-year-old boy was robbed.

Police said a passerby reported five people appeared to be robbing the 14-year-old outside a business on Stone Road West on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the 14-year-old boy was approached by five older youths who threatened to harm him if he didn’t hand over his property.

One of the suspects reportedly recorded the robbery on his phone.

The suspects left with the victim’s sweater, necklace, Bluetooth speaker and a vape.

Three suspects were located a short distance away and the stolen property was recovered.

An 18-year-old Guelph man and two youths, 17 and 15, have been charged with robbery.

Police are still trying to find the other two suspects.