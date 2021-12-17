Guelph police searching for missing 58-year-old man

GUELPH -

The Guelph Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 58-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.

Police said Charles Rudd was last seen at Guelph General Hospital and there is concern for his well-being.

Rudd is described as:

White male

5'10''

150 lbs

Unkempt hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.