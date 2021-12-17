Guelph police searching for missing 58-year-old man
Police say 58-year-old Charles Rudd was last seen Wednesday at Guelph General Hospital. (@GuelphPolice)
GUELPH -
The Guelph Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 58-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.
Police said Charles Rudd was last seen at Guelph General Hospital and there is concern for his well-being.
Rudd is described as:
- White male
- 5'10''
- 150 lbs
- Unkempt hair
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.