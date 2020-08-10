Advertisement
Guelph police searching for missing 49-year-old man
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 4:57PM EDT
Guelph police are asking for the public's help searching for 49-year-old Jad Crawford. (Source: Guelph Police Service) (Aug. 10, 2020)
WATERLOO -- Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man from Guelph.
The missing person notice for 49-year-old Jad Crawford was released by Guelph police just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
They say he may be driving a silver 2014 Kia Forte with the Ontario licence plate BHEA 552.
Anyone who sees this vehicle should not approach it, but instead contact police at 519-824-1212 and press zero to speak with a dispatcher.