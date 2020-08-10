WATERLOO -- Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man from Guelph.

The missing person notice for 49-year-old Jad Crawford was released by Guelph police just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say he may be driving a silver 2014 Kia Forte with the Ontario licence plate BHEA 552.

Anyone who sees this vehicle should not approach it, but instead contact police at 519-824-1212 and press zero to speak with a dispatcher.