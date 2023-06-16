Guelph police searching for missing 17-year-old

Guelph police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old.

They say Jessica was reported missing on April 26.

She was last seen near the intersections of Woolwich Street and Mac Avenue, and London Road West and Edinburgh Road North.

The teen is described as approximately 5’3, 100 lbs, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jessica was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved hoodie and black leggings.

Police say there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Jessica’s location is asked to contact Detective Constable Jackie Ketteringham at 519-824-1212 ext. 7179, or email her at jketteringham@guelphpolice.ca. Anonymous tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.