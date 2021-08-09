GUELPH -- Guelph Police are trying to identify a man after a cyclist exposed himself to women late at night several times recently.

According to police, a man riding a bicycle exposed himself to a woman who was walking alone on College Avenue West near McGilvray Street just before midnight on Sunday.

Police said similar incidents occurred on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m. on Woolwich Street near Division Street. As well, on Aug. 1 around 2:20 a.m. on Westwood Road near Silvercreek Parkway North and July 31 at approximately 3 a.m., around the path on Water Street close to Denver Road.

Each time the description of the man involved has been similar.

He is described as a 30-40-year-old white man, with a medium build and no facial hair. He was seen wearing all black, with a black beanie or ball cap.

His bicycle is described as black with a mountain bike style.

Police are asking who lives nearby with external cameras to check their footage from the dates of the incidents.