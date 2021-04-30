KITCHENER -- Guelph police are looking for two female suspects who allegedly sold a stolen pick-up truck for scrap parts.

The owner of a business on Speedvale Avenue West reported a stolen pick-up truck to police on Thursday morning. In a news release, officials said the man had parked the truck at the business because it needed to be repaired. Video from the site showed a man loading the vehicle onto a flatbed tow truck and driving it away on Monday afternoon.

Police said a scrap yard had purchased the truck from two unknown women. One woman allegedly told the company she wanted to sell it for scrap and a tow truck driver came to the business, met with the women, gave them cash after receiving ownership and loaded up the truck.

It has been dismantled for parts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.