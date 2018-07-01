Featured
Guelph police respond to reports of handgun; plastic gun recovered
Guelph police received reports of a man waving a handgun, but it turned out to be a toy. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 6:35PM EDT
Guelph police said they responded to reports around 10:30 a.m. of a man carrying a handgun and yelling to passersby Sunday morning.
Members of the public indicated the man was pointing a gun at himself and people driving by on Metcalfe Street and Speedvale Avenue East.
Police located and took a man into custody without incident at Phillip Avenue and Delhi Street.
They recovered a plastic guy painted black nearby.
A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with weapons dangerous and common nuisance.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing.