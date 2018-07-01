

Guelph police said they responded to reports around 10:30 a.m. of a man carrying a handgun and yelling to passersby Sunday morning.

Members of the public indicated the man was pointing a gun at himself and people driving by on Metcalfe Street and Speedvale Avenue East.

Police located and took a man into custody without incident at Phillip Avenue and Delhi Street.

They recovered a plastic guy painted black nearby.

A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with weapons dangerous and common nuisance.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.