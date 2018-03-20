

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police released their annual numbers after St. Patrick’s Day took over the Royal City.

Police responded to 264 calls between 8 a.m. March 17 and 4 a.m. March 18.

They issued three noise complaint tickets, six liquor related rickets, took four people into custody for public intoxication, and charged one person for urinating in a public place.

Police say they also issued ten charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

There were no impaired driving arrests or suspensions issued.

This compared to Waterloo Regional Police laying a total of 619 charges during the Ezra Avenue festivities in Waterloo.