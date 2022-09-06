Guelph police recover weapons during arrest

A Guelph man is facing weapons charges after he was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant.

Guelph police said officers observed the man walking downtown Saturday afternoon and knew him to be wanted for theft.

Police said they arrested the man and a search revealed an open knife and a loaded imitation firearm concealed in his waistband. Items stolen during the original theft were also located.

A 33-year-old Guelph man is charged with two counts each of carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose as well as theft under $5,000 and possessing stolen property.