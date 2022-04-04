Guelph Police received more than 14,000 accidental 911 calls in 2021

The Guelph Police Service says it received more than 14,000 accidental calls to 911 in 2021.

Those mistakes, they explained, can cause delays for those with critical emergencies.

They can also tie up valuable resources, as police respond to every call they receive.

The police service launched an awareness campaign on Monday in an effort to prevent accidental 911 calls.

They say most come from cellphones, including pocket dials, cup holder calls, and purse/bag calls.

Anyone who has dialed 911 by mistake is asked not to hang up the phone.

According to Guelph Police, if the communications team receives a hang-up call, they dial back the number, and if no one picks up, they leave a voicemail or send a text message. If staff still can't connect, they send an officer out to make sure the caller is safe.

They say this process can take up to 10 minutes and it "ties up emergency services, phone lines, valuable resources, and prevents someone with a real emergency from being able to reach us."

If you accidentally call 911, police recommend staying on the line until you can speak to the communications staff. In the case of a hang-up, they ask that you answer the phone when called back. Police say it will show up as an unknown caller on the ID.

Some cellphones can still make 911 calls even when they're locked or if the SIM card is removed.

Police shared these tips for cellphone owners: