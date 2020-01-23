KITCHENER -- The province's police watchdog has found reason to lay charges against a Guelph Police Service officer after an incident that happened in October.

The Special Investigations Unit says that, shortly after midnight on Oct. 12, several police officers went to a residence on Arkell Road, where a party was happening.

The SIU says one of the officers became involved with an 18-year-old complainant.

When the person was taken to hospital two days later, the SIU says he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

As a result of the SIU's investigation, Const. Jeremy Mitchell has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He's scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Feb. 14.

Because it's now before the courts, the SIU says it won't offer any further comment on the investigation.