Guelph police offer tips to prevent vehicle theft after five trucks stolen

Guelph police are warning residents to take precautions after five newer-model Dodge Ram trucks were stolen in Guelph this week.

Police said the trucks were stolen from different locations between Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

Officials said in 2022, there has been an increase in thefts of newer-model Dodge Rams and Ford F150 trucks in Guelph and surrounding regions.

On Aug. 8, Waterloo police issued a warning after three Dodge Ram Pickup trucks were stolen using relay and reprogramming technology. (https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/police-issue-warning-after-three-pickup-trucks-stolen-using-relay-and-reprogramming-technology-1.6018824)

Using relay technology, police say a suspect or suspects can detect a key fob signal from inside a house and transfer it outside in order to unlock, start and steal the vehicle.

These two models are some of the most highly sought-after in Canada by car thieves, according to police.

The Guelph Police Service and the Insurance Bureau of Canada has the following tips to prevent yourself from becoming a victim:

Don't leave a keyless entry fob in a vehicle or unprotected at the front entrance of your home. Thieves can use wireless transmitters to intercept the signal, giving them access to the vehicle. Consider storing fobs in a protective box or bag that blocks the signal.

Install an immobilizing device which prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring a vehicle. This can include devices that require wireless ignition authentication or starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers.

Install a tracking device that emits a signal to police or a monitoring station if a vehicle is stolen.

Don't make your vehicle an easy target: