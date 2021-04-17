KITCHENER -- In the wake of new COVID-19 pandemic restrictions announced by the province, Guelph police are joining many other police forces across Ontario who don’t plan on conducting random vehicle or person stops.

Among the enhanced restrictions and extended stay-at-home order announced by the Ford government on Friday, the province says police officers temporarily have the power to enforce the order and legally stop people on the street and in vehicles to ask their reason for leaving their home.

On Friday night, Guelph police issued a news release saying they do not intend to conduct random vehicle or person stops.

“As a service, we are encouraged that the vast majority in our community have taken COVID restrictions seriously,” the release reads in part. “We recognize it has not been easy and sincerely appreciate the community’s willingness and desire to work together.”

Guelph police add that they will be providing further updates on the impact of their responsibilities from the enhanced measures as information becomes available.

Guelph joins police forces in Toronto, Waterloo Region, London, Windsor, Barrie, and Northern Ontario among others across the province, who say they will not randomly stop people and vehicles.