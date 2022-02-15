Guelph police mourn passing of former deputy chief George Usitalo
The Guelph Police Service is mourning the death of former deputy chief George Usitalo, who passed away at his home on Saturday at the age of 83.
After a successful hockey career, which included two seasons with the Guelph Biltmores, Usitalo joined Guelph police in 1964 and served for more than three decades before retiring in 1996.
Usitalo is survived by his wife Elsie, three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
