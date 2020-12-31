KITCHENER -- The Guelph Police Service says one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Guelph police, the member works at headquarters. They learned of the positive test on Dec. 30, and the member was last at work on Dec. 27.

Officials say the member is self-isolating and recovering.

Officials with Guelph police say they learned about the diagnosis on Thursday morning and are working with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health officials on contact tracing.

Nine other members are self-isolating because they were identified as close contacts in the case.