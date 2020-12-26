KITCHENER -- Two reported cases of impaired driving on Christmas Eve haveresulted in charges for a pair of Guelph residents.

Guelph police were contacted around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle covered in snow, its rear window obstructed, swerving in the lane, and travelling 25 km/h under the speed limit near the intersection of Stone Road East and Victoria Road South.

Police say they found the vehicle seven minutes later, asked the driver to provide a breath sample, and arrested him when he refused.

A 31-year-old Guelph man has been charged with refusing an approved screening device, operating a vehicle with no insuring, and operating a vehicle with windows obstructed.

His license has been suspended 90 days, his car has been impounded for a week, and he is scheduled to appear in court in early April.

Later that night just after 9 p.m., officers reportedly saw a vehicle stopped in an area downtown that is only to be used by buses and taxis.

The driver accelerated away when police tried to approach it, according to officials.

The vehicle was reportedly stopped two minutes later near the intersection of London Road and Exhibition Street.

Police say they arrested the driver after speaking to them, and that they found an open liquor bottle in the front cup holder.

A 42-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged with operating while impaired, disobeying a sign, failing to stop on right for emergency vehicle, and driving with an open container of liquor readily available.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days, his vehicle has been impounded for a week, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.