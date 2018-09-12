Featured
Guelph Police make arrest in 'barricaded situation'
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 12, 2018 12:34PM EDT
Guelph Police said Wednesday they were investigating a “barricaded situation” in the city.
Police were asking residents to stay away from the area of Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue due to an increase police presence.
They say a man was taken into custody peacefully Wednesday morning and that he had been in distress.
There were no further details available at this time.
The situation has come to a peaceful resolution. There are no safety concerns to the public and police will be leaving the area shortly.— Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) September 12, 2018