Guelph police looking to identify male who allegedly made racially-motivated comments

Guelph police say they are looking to identify a man who allegedly went to two different schools and “spoke to staff members and made racially-motivated comments.”

Police said the incidents happened in the afternoon of Feb. 13 in the Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North area.

Police said the man left the schools after being asked to do so.

The man was described as white, approximately 5-foot-8 with a reddish-brown beard.

He was wearing a light-coloured toque, black jersey-style sweater with a large orange and white logo, dark pants and grey running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize this man to call the Guelph Police Service hate crimes coordinator Constable Jagdeep Atwal at 519-824-1212, ext. 7436, or via email at jatwal@guelphpolice