Guelph police looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

Guelph police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run last week.

According to police, the driver was turning to go southbound on Victoria Road North from Woodlawn Road East when they clipped an 11-year-old girl.

The girl sustained minor injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to contact them.