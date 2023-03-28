Guelph police looking for missing teen

Guelph police say a 15-year-old was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Gabriella [Gabby] Gervais was last seen at school around 3 p.m. in the area of Victoria and Grange streets.

She is described as a white female with a medium build, long blond hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a knee-length red winter coat, with a hoody and black hat.