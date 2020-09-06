KITCHENER -- Guelph police are looking for a man reportedly driving a red van who asked a child playing outside to get in.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of King and Derry streets, according to officials.

Police say the manpulled into the driveway of a home and got out of the van, approaching a child playing on the side yard.

He then allegedly asked thechild to come with him.

The child reportedly declined and the man left the area quickly.

The man in question is described as white, middle aged, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a red van with a possible flat tire on the driver’s side.

Guelph police are looking to speak with the driver of the van. Anyone who has information is asked to contact them or submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or going online to www.csgw.tips.