KITCHENER -- Guelph police are searching for a man reported missing on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials said Arturo Lobos, 27, was last seen driving his mother's vehicle on Wednesday. They said there are concerns for his wellbeing.

He was driving a silver Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with a sticker saying "Cool Grandma" in the back window and a lime green licence plate frame.

Lobos is described as a white man, around 5'9" tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen earring a black shirt and pants, brown shoes and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.