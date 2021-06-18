Advertisement
Guelph police looking for man missing since Wednesday
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 9:52AM EDT
Arturo Lobos (Supplied: Guelph police)
KITCHENER -- Guelph police are searching for a man reported missing on Wednesday.
In a news release, officials said Arturo Lobos, 27, was last seen driving his mother's vehicle on Wednesday. They said there are concerns for his wellbeing.
He was driving a silver Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with a sticker saying "Cool Grandma" in the back window and a lime green licence plate frame.
Lobos is described as a white man, around 5'9" tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen earring a black shirt and pants, brown shoes and a white baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.