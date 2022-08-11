Guelph police looking for man allegedly seen masturbating in park
Guelph police are investigating reports of a man who was allegedly masturbating while watching women in a south-end park.
Police received the reports on Wednesday evening.
Police said two adult females reported they were at a park in the area of Goodwin Drive and Hall Avenue when they observed a male watching them. A short time later they noticed the male had moved to a tree covered area and said he was masturbating while looking at them.
The females left the area and contacted police.
The man is described as 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5-foot-10 with tanned skin, an average build and a mustache. He was wearing a bright blue t-shirt and grey pants or shorts, according to police.
