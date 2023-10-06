Guelph police looking for driver who hit cyclist then fled

Kitchener

    Guelph police are looking for the driver of a black SUV who a struck a cyclist on Thursday.

    Police say the cyclist was not hurt.

    Emergency services responded to Edinburgh Road North and Merion Street just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a black Nissan Rogue had hit a man riding a bike. The collision broke the vehicle’s windshield.

    According to police, the driver of the Nissan, described as a possible Asian man in his 50s, stopped and asked the cyclist if he was OK before driving away.

    The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Edinburgh Road North.

    Police are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the collision to contact them at 519-824-1212, ext. 7483.

