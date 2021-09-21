Guelph police looking for driver involved in collision with child

KITCHENER -

Guelph police are searching for a driver a vehicle that reportedly drove away following a collision with a child on a bike.

An 11-year-old boy was biking on the sidewalk of Victoria Road North around 8:40 a.m. on Monday when he ran into the passenger side of the car turning onto the street, according to officials.

Police say that the driver did not stop or say anything to the boy. The 11-year-old was not injured from the collision, but the bike was damaged.

The car is described as a red four-door sedan with a roof rack and tinted windows. The impact of the collision was on the passenger door, but it is not known if it took any damage.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.