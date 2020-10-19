KITCHENER -- Guelph police say they are currently looking for an armed and dangerous man wanted for a number of firearm offences.

Police say Nicholas Olner, 28, shouldn't be approached. A news release from police says he is known to target sex trade workers.

On Oct. 7, Guelph police investigated a robbery at a hotel in the south end of Guelph, Police say a man, later identified as Olner, stole the woman's belongings and cash, and used a gun during the robbery.

Police believed he was at a home in the city of Brantford on Oct. 17. Brantford police went to the home around 4 p.m., and closed several streets and told residents to shelter in place. Olner wasn't located in the home, according to officials.

