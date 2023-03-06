Guelph police issue warning after recent uptick in distraction-type thefts

Guelph police say there has been a recent uptick in distraction-type thefts and are warning seniors to be cautious.

Police said during two of the incidents, one on Feb. 19 and one on March 3, an elderly woman was approached by men asking for directions.

“It is believed the victims were distracted by attempting to provide directions and did not notice the suspects removing debit and credit cards from their purses,” Guelph police said in a news release. “In both cases, the victim’s cards were used to make purchases before the victim noticed them missing.”

Police said a third incident occurred on Feb. 24, this time an elderly female was shopping when an unknown man bumped into her.

A short time later she noticed her wallet missing from her purse. She called her bank to cancel her cards but more than $2,600 worth of fraudulent charges had already been processed according to police.