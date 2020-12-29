KITCHENER -- Two indecent acts that were reported about 20 minutes apart are being investigated by Guelph police.

The first incident was reported to police just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday. A 27-year-old woman told police that a man pulled his car over to speak to her in the area of MacDonnell Street and Wellington Street East when she noticed he was masturbating.

The woman walked away and the man was last seen driving northbound on Woolwich Street, according to officials.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s with a scruffy beard wearing a dark jacket, black toque, and driving a small, black SUV.

Around 20 minutes later, a 51-year-old woman reported to police an incident in the area of West Acres Drive near Northwood Crescent.

Police say the woman was walking when a man pulled over, rolled down his window, waited for her to pass by, and shouted a vulgar comment once she did. The woman ignored the comment and the man drove off, according to officials.

This suspect is described as a white man around 30 years old with dark, curly hair and driving a small, black SUV.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Guelph police.