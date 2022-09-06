Guelph police investigating sexual assault

The Guelph Police Service is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred downtown early Sunday morning.

Police said around 5:30 a.m. a female was walking in the area of Norfolk Street and Macdonell Street when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by a male. The male fled eastbound on Macdonell Street. There were no physical injuries as a result of this assault.

The suspect is described as brown-skinned, possibly Indian, approximately 5-foot-6, clean-shaven with short black hair. He was wearing dark pants, a multi-coloured jacket and a backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or who has dashcam video from downtown between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, to contact Detective Sergeant Jeff Taylor from the Guelph Police Service Special Victims Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7333, or email JTaylor@guelphpolice.ca.