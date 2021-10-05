Guelph police investigating hit-and-run involving 13-year-old on bike

KITCHENER -

A hit-and-run involving a 13-year-old boy on a bike is being looked into by Guelph police.

Officials say the boy was struck by a car around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Gordon Street and Kortright Road East on Monday.

He wasn’t hurt from the collision, but his bike was damaged.

The driver reportedly left the scene without checking on the 13-year-old.

The car is described as a grey or black two-door sedan, while the driver is described white man in his 20s with a heavy build.

Police believe witnesses may have seen the car’s licence plate, as the boy wasn’t able to provide that information.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.