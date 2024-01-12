KITCHENER
Kitchener

Guelph police investigating after stolen vehicle recovered

A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

The Guelph Police Service is investigating after a stolen vehicle was abandoned outside a south end business Thursday.

Around 6:35 a.m. an employee arrived at work and found a blue Nissan Kicks parked at the back of building near Gordon Street and Kortright Road.

One window was smashed out of the car and all four tires were flat.

The investigation revealed it was stolen from Wellington County.

Police are continuing to investigate.

