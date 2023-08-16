Guelph police investigating after scooter rider found with life-threatening injuries

Guelph police are investigating after a scooter rider was found by the side of the road with life-threatening head injuries Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old man was located unresponsive next to an electric scooter on Victoria Road near Macalister Boulevard around 9:15 p.m., police said.

He was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre and remains in critical condition Thursday.

Police said the sequence of events that led to the man’s injury has not been determined but at this stage in the investigation, there's no indication another vehicle was involved.

Investigators are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen a man riding an electric kick scooter on Victoria Road South between Arkell Road and Stone Road East shortly after 9 p.m. and anyone who has dash cam footage of the area.