Guelph police investigating after body found in city's north end
Guelph police are investigating after a person was found deceased in the city's north end on Wednesday evening.
According to a release, police were called to an outdoor area near Woodlawn Road West and Nicklin Road around 6:15 p.m.
Police say there is no indication of foul play or danger to the public.
An increased police presence is expected in the area for the ongoing investigation.
Police say more information will be released when available.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TRUTH TRACKER | Do vaccine mandates violate Canadians' charter rights?
One of the most commonly referenced arguments against vaccine mandates is that they violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a claim legal experts say is misleading when you look at case law. CTVNews.ca breaks down the fine print of charter rights.
Ontario reveals vaccine passport system for restaurants, gyms and theatres. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
UPDATED | Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old extended to Quebec and northwestern New Brunswick
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
Trudeau stands by Liberal candidate accused of inappropriate behaviour
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is standing by his Kitchener Centre candidate who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour directed at female staffers.
NDP, Conservatives question Liberal commitment to ending blood ban after it's left out of platform
The Liberals' longstanding promise to the LGBTQ2S community to eliminate the blood ban was absent from the 2021 election platform released on Wednesday, prompting the opposition parties to cast doubt on whether it remains a priority for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau. The Liberals have shot down this assertion, telling CTVNews.ca that the party remains 'absolutely committed' to seeing the ban end.
O'Toole promises to scrap Liberal infrastructure bank, high-speed internet for all
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is promising to scrap the Liberal government's infrastructure bank and ensure every Canadian has high-speed internet by 2025.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's all about him -- and that's why Trudeau is in trouble
Three weeks after Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau started the victory lap for his vaccination procurement success, the Liberal party is flirting with a future in the Official Opposition – and it’s very much all because of him, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
U.K. study on breakthrough infections shows effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines
A large-scale study in the U.K. investigating breakthrough infections has found that out of 1.2 million people who received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, only 0.5 per cent subsequently tested positive for the virus, encouraging evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness.
Ontario is facing 'substantial' fourth wave of COVID-19, first modelling since June suggests
Ontario is facing a 'substantial' fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and could see daily case counts reach 9,000 by October in a worst-case scenario, according to new modelling.
London
-
Ontario is facing 'substantial' fourth wave of COVID-19, first modelling since June suggests
Ontario is facing a 'substantial' fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and could see daily case counts reach 9,000 by October in a worst-case scenario, according to new modelling.
-
Vaccine passport delivers more questions than answers for London, Ont. business owners
With the announcement of a Vaccine Certificate Program by the provincial government, some people that had been putting off getting the vaccine are now motivated to book that shot.
-
TVDSB installing hepa filiters for added COVID safety
School board administrators have been preparing all summer with upgraded COVID protocols and procedures.
Windsor
-
LaSalle gym manager says she'd rather lose her job than enforce vaccine passport
Business owners in Windsor-Essex have mixed reactions about the province’s incoming vaccine passport system for places like gyms, restaurants and theatres. In fact, one gym manager says she would rather lose her job than turn anyone away due to their vaccination status.
-
Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know about Ontario’s vaccine passport
Windsor-Essex residents will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access non-essential businesses, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres, concerts and organized large gatherings, under Ontario’s new vaccine certification program.
-
Anti-fluoridation group calls on Windsor to reverse plans to reinstitute additive
A new group, Fluoride Free Canada, is calling on municipalities like Windsor to stop the use or re-introduction of fluoride into public drinking water.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka residents to require vaccination proof under Ontario's plan
Simcoe Muskoka residents will require proof of vaccination status starting Sept. 22 to access certain public settings and facilities as the Ontario government imposes the COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
-
Human remains found after fire confirmed to be Gravenhurst woman
Provincial police have identified the victim of a fire at a multi-unit complex in Gravenhurst as a 50-year-old woman.
-
Simcoe County hospitals implement vaccine policy with harsh consequences for unvaccinated staff
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and several other Simcoe County hospitals implemented a vaccination policy which could result in unpaid leave or termination for unvaccinated staff.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma University bans smoking on campus
Smoking and vaping is no longer permitted anywhere on Algoma University's Sault Ste. Marie campus.
-
Optometrist explains job action, and why OHIP eye exams aren’t being offered
Wednesday marks Day 1 of job action by the Ontario Association of Optometrists.
-
Program sees vulnerable people in downtown Sudbury paid to help keep area clean
A new program in downtown Sudbury is helping to keep it clean and is giving vulnerable people work.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for teachers, staff at Ottawa's largest school board
Trustees with Ottawa's largest school board will meet Wednesday evening to finalize a mandatory vaccination policy for staff after running out of time at a board meeting Tuesday night.
-
Ontario reveals vaccine passport system for restaurants, gyms and theatres. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
Ontario is facing 'substantial' fourth wave of COVID-19, first modelling since June suggests
Ontario is facing a 'substantial' fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and could see daily case counts reach 9,000 by October in a worst-case scenario, according to new modelling.
Toronto
-
Ontario is facing 'substantial' fourth wave of COVID-19, first modelling since June suggests
Ontario is facing a 'substantial' fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and could see daily case counts reach 9,000 by October in a worst-case scenario, according to new modelling.
-
Ontario reveals vaccine passport system for restaurants, gyms and theatres. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
Ontario residents will need to renew expired driver's licences and health cards
People with expired driver's licences, licence plate stickers, and health cards are being warned by the Ontario government that renewal requirements are being reinstated.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 690 new COVID-19 cases to start September, with 2 more deaths and hospitalizations up
Quebec reported on Wednesday that 690 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old extended to Quebec and northwestern New Brunswick
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
-
Man in hospital, three arrested following shooting in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies
One man is in hospital following what Montreal police are calling an attempted murder in Riviere-des-Prairies.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old extended to Quebec and northwestern New Brunswick
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
-
N.S. Premier, new health system leadership team to tour province to hear from front-line workers
On his first full day in office, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston fired the CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and announced a new leadership team to improve health care in the province.
-
Former CPC candidate placed on administrative leave from library CEO job following 'serious allegation'
The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.
Winnipeg
-
'Profoundly disrespectful': protesters outside HSC harassed patients, staff for wearing masks
Manitoba's Shared Health is condemning an anti-vaccine mandate protest outside the Health Sciences Centre as 'profoundly disrespectful' saying protesters aggressively harassed patients and staff for wearing masks.
-
Manitoba feed supply business issues in-store ivermectin warning
A Manitoba farm supply store is concerned about people misusing a drug meant to deworm horses.
-
TRUTH TRACKER
TRUTH TRACKER | Do vaccine mandates violate Canadians' charter rights?
One of the most commonly referenced arguments against vaccine mandates is that they violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a claim legal experts say is misleading when you look at case law. CTVNews.ca breaks down the fine print of charter rights.
Calgary
-
'An important step': Some Albertans line up for third COVID-19 vaccine shot
Starting Wednesday, certain groups of Albertans will be able to access a third dose a COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity against the highly infectious illness.
-
No one injured in police shooting and standoff in Ogden
Alberta Serious Incident Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a police incident resulted in an officer firing their sidearm Wednesday afternoon.
-
Community ambassador program launched on International Avenue
Wearing bright purple jackets, carrying first aid and naloxone kits, community ambassadors are out along International Avenue looking to meet people in the community.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, 3-month high in ICU patients
Alberta reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Wednesday.
-
Murder charges laid against 2 men in community hall shooting
Two men have been charged after a deadly shooting at a community hall in south Edmonton last weekend.
-
Alberta man accused of posting threats against public, police granted bail
He had initially been denied bail but on Tuesday, Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman ruled he should be granted bail and released until his trial begins.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 in B.C.: 785 new cases, 2 more deaths
B.C. added 785 new COVID-19 infections to its total on Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's coronavirus dashboard.
-
Thousands crowd Vancouver hospital for rally against 'tyranny' of vaccine mandates
A large crowd gathered outside Vancouver General Hospital on Wednesday to rally against what participants described as the "tyranny" of limited vaccination requirements.
-
Video shows wild UBC frat party that prompted $5K in COVID-19 fines
A wild frat party on the University of British Columbia campus involving hundreds of students was shut down last weekend for violating COVID-19 health orders.