Guelph police investigate west-end business break-in, register stolen

Guelph Police officers were called to the scene of a break-in at a business near Willow Road and Westwood Road on Monday morning.

Police say upon arrival, they discovered a shattered glass front door and an absent cash register.

Video footage captured the suspect smashing the glass door using an unidentified tool around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, police say.

The suspect was described as wearing a light-coloured hoodie, grey pants, and black shoes with white laces. He was also carrying an Under Armour backpack and wore a hat.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Const. Christian Godin at 519-824-1212, ext. 7288 or via email.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.