    • Guelph police investigate male waving knife in a west-end business

    Guelph police are investigating after they say a male threatened staff at a west-end business with a knife on Sunday.

    Police say just before 6 p.m., the male entered the store near Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road while holding a knife.

    Police say he repeatedly yelled that he had a knife and staff began advising customers to stay away from him.

    According to police, the male threatened to stab an employee before eventually leaving.

    He is described as a white, 5’5” male in his 30s, with blue eyes, blonde hair and a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a black winter jacket with the hood pulled up over a baseball hat.

    Police say he was holding a chef-style knife with a green handle, approx. 20 cm in length.

    The incident is under investigation.

    Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7431 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

