Advertisement
Guelph police investigate male waiving knife in a west-end business
A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
Share:
Guelph police are investigating after they say a male threatened staff at a west-end business with a knife on Sunday.
Police say just before 6 p.m., the male entered the store near Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road while holding a knife.
Police say he repeatedly yelled that he had a knife and staff began advising customers to stay away from him.
According to police, the male threatened to stab an employee before eventually leaving.
He is described as a white, 5’5” male in his 30s, with blue eyes, blonde hair and a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a black winter jacket with the hood pulled up over a baseball hat.
Police say he was holding a chef-style knife with a green handle, approx. 20 cm in length.
The incident is under investigation.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7431 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.