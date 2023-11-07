Guelph police are investigating after they say a male threatened staff at a west-end business with a knife on Sunday.

Police say just before 6 p.m., the male entered the store near Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road while holding a knife.

Police say he repeatedly yelled that he had a knife and staff began advising customers to stay away from him.

According to police, the male threatened to stab an employee before eventually leaving.

He is described as a white, 5’5” male in his 30s, with blue eyes, blonde hair and a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a black winter jacket with the hood pulled up over a baseball hat.

Police say he was holding a chef-style knife with a green handle, approx. 20 cm in length.

The incident is under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7431 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.