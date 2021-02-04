Advertisement
Guelph police investigate collision involving pedestrian
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 8:29AM EST
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Share:
KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating a serious collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
They tweeted about the incident around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the intersection of Elmira Road North and Speedvale Avenue West was closed while they investigated and officers have asked motorists to avoid the area.
This is a developing story … more details to come.
Please avoid the area of Elmira Road North & Speedvale Avenue West. A serious motor vehicle collision has occurred involving a pedestrian & the intersection is currently closed while the investigation takes place. More details to come. #Guelph @GuelphPSTraffic @cityofguelph - KG— Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) February 4, 2021